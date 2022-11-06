Sesser-Valier loses to Camp Point Central 24-0; Red Devils eliminated from playoffs

CAMP POINT, IL (WSIL) -- The Sesser-Valier Red Devils went on the road to play the Camp Point Central Panthers in a Saturday afternoon playoff football matchup.
It was a defensive standoff in the first half, and the Red Devils would make the first big play on defense, as Sesser-Valier recovers a Camp Point fumble to give the Red Devils great field position.
Sesser-Valier could not take advantage of the early turnover and the Panthers tightened up their play, getting all the way to the one-yard line. Running back Isaac Genen-Backer would push across the goal line from there, and the Panthers swipe at the Red Devils first, 6-0.
Genen-Backer would make his presence felt once again, as he takes the handoff and scores from 29-yards out. The Panthers extend their lead to 12-0.
Panthers would not allow the Red Devils to score once in the game, and the Camp Point Central Panthers defeat the Sesser-Valier Red Devils 24-0. The Red Devils finish their season with an 8-3 record.