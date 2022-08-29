Sesser a finalist for dog park funds thanks to boy's efforts

SESSER (WSIL) - Some might call it a pet project, but it's certainly one from the heart.
For 12-year-old Zeke Endicott of Sesser, it's been a year's worth of work. And now, thanks to Zeke, Sesser is 1 of 30 finalists across the nation up to win a dog park.
Just behind the bandstand and pavilion, at the Sesser Park, is a perfectly shaded area. And, according to 12-year-old Zeke Endicott, the perfect place for a dog park.
"They could use it as shade, and they like to be around trees," Zeke said, "but if it was near a busy road, and one of them was to somehow get loose, it would not be a great thing."
Homeschooled, Zeke came up with this community project to finish out his work last year.
"It started out as a grammar project," Zeke explained, "but I don't like grammar, so I did something else."
What's come from that project is a potential $25,000 investment in his community in the form of a dog park through Pet Safe. Now, Zeke has helped Sesser become 1 of 30 finalists from across the nation.
"I think it's cool... I think it's really cool," said Zeke.
With his mom, Amber's help, Zeke did the research, made the contacts, came up with the design and the special additions to the dog park... Including his favorite part.
"Probably the golden fire hydrant and water fountain," Zeke laughed.
His motivation: Happy and healthy - Pets and humans. And if he wins...
"I'd cry, I'd cry both ways," Zeke said.
Zeke is optimistic about the contest, but says, if he doesn't win, he's going to apply again. If that doesn't work, his plan B is a fundraiser.
Voting ends on August 31. To vote for Sesser in the Dog Park project, click the link below and look for "Sesser, IL".