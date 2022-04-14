Senator McConnell pays third visit to tornado ravaged area

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- There was one thing Mayfield mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan wanted to make clear during a press conference Thursday morning with United States Senator Mitch McConnell.
"There hasn't been one thing that senator McConnell has said to me that he would provide for us that has not happened," said mayor Stewart O'Nan. "Everything he said he would do for our area has come to fruition."
Just four months removed from an EF-4 tornado that devastated the Graves County community of Mayfield, Senator McConnell made his third trip to the area to speak again to local officials.
"The devastation here in Graves county and over in Hopkins county was unbelievable. It was the worst tornado in Kentucky's history," said McConnell.
Both the mayor and the senator touted a bill signed in March by President Joe Biden, which gives communities like Mayfield more flexibility in securing recovery funds to help rebuild the city.
"One of the biggest concerns from local officials was the difficulty of raising the 25 percent needed for federal funding," said McConnell.
McConnell's bill changed the contributing amount from 25 percent a community would have to come up with to 10 percent.
"To give this community and other communities devastated by the tornado an opportunity to actually achieve the 10 percent match and move ahead with the rebuilding effort," said McConnell.
"Everybody is upbeat and optimistic about building back for the future."