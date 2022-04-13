 Skip to main content
Senator Fowler meets with local leaders to address truck driver shortage

Semi

MARION (WSIL)---Senator Dale Fowler is working on how to address the truck driver shortage.

At his annual lunch, he met with representatives from the Illinois Trucking Association, Illinois State Police, IDOT and local community colleges to talk about concerns in the industry.

Fowler hopes the lunch will help make progress toward hiring more drivers.

"It's enlightening to know how many jobs are open in southern Illinois and the whole state of Illinois, as a matter of fact. And we need truck drivers, and they're good paying jobs. So we really want to market the opportunity," said Fowler. "I know last year, just this council alone, I found out that just here in southern Illinois there was over 100 truck driving jobs available at that time, that these companies desperately needed."

The American Trucking Association estimated there was a shortage of 80,000 drivers nationwide last year.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

