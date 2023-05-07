Senate Judiciary chair says 'everything is on the table' in response to Clarence Thomas revelations

 Skip to main content
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Northwestern Hardin County in southern Illinois...
Union County in southern Illinois...
Northwestern Pulaski County in southern Illinois...
Northern Pope County in southern Illinois...
Johnson County in southern Illinois...
Williamson County in southern Illinois...
Southern Saline County in southern Illinois...
Jackson County in southern Illinois...
Southern Franklin County in south central Illinois...
Southeastern Perry County in southeastern Missouri...
Northeastern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri...

* Until 230 PM CDT.

* At 146 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 6 miles west of Ava to 8 miles northeast of Dongola
to near Karnak, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Carbondale, Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort,
Murphysboro, Benton, Carterville, Anna, Johnston City, Christopher,
Jonesboro, Vienna, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Cobden,
Royalton and Energy.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 22.
Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 18 and 73.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
195 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI           PERRY
SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, FAIRFIELD,
GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Senate Judiciary chair says 'everything is on the table' in response to Clarence Thomas revelations

Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin said Sunday said that "everything is on the table" as the panel scrutinizes new ethics concerns around Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

 Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

"The bottom line is this: Everything is on the table. Day after day, week after week, more and more disclosures about Justice Thomas -- we cannot ignore them," the Illinois Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"The thing we're going to do first, obviously, is to gather the evidence, the information that we need to draw our conclusions. I'm not ruling out anything," he added.

ProPublica reported recently that, for years, Thomas has accepted lavish trips and gifts from GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, which have gone mostly unreported on the justice's financial disclosures. Crow also purchased several real estate properties, including the home where Thomas' mother lives, from the Thomas family and paid boarding school tuition for Thomas' grandnephew, according to ProPublica.

The extent to which these transactions and hospitality should have been reported by Thomas has been the subject of debate among judicial ethics experts, who have noted that a recently closed loophole for certain "personal hospitality" may have covered some of the luxury trips.

Thomas has said he followed the advice of others in deciding what required disclosure and, in a statement last month, noted that that Crow did not have business before the court.

But Durbin said Sunday the recent revelations "just embarrasses me" as he called on Chief Justice John Roberts to impose a code of conduct on the court. Roberts previously declined Durbin's request to voluntarily testify in a hearing on Supreme Court ethics.

"I must respectfully decline your invitation," Roberts wrote in a letter to Durbin, which was released by a spokesperson for the high court. "Testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee by the Chief Justice of the United States is exceedingly rare as one might expect in light of separation of powers concerns and the importance of preserving judicial independence."

The debate over Supreme Court ethics was the subject of a Senate Judiciary hearing last week that featured testimony from a law professor, legal advocates and two former judges. Some Republican lawmakers said they want to see more transparency around the court, though they railed against the Democratic push for Congress to impose a code of conduct on the justices.

Durbin maintained Sunday that "this is the Roberts court, and history is going to judge him by the decision he makes on this."

"He has the power to make the difference."

