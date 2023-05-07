Senate Judiciary chair says 'everything is on the table' in response to Clarence Thomas revelations

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Hardin County in southern Illinois... Union County in southern Illinois... Northwestern Pulaski County in southern Illinois... Northern Pope County in southern Illinois... Johnson County in southern Illinois... Williamson County in southern Illinois... Southern Saline County in southern Illinois... Jackson County in southern Illinois... Southern Franklin County in south central Illinois... Southeastern Perry County in southeastern Missouri... Northeastern Cape Girardeau County in southeastern Missouri... * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 146 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Ava to 8 miles northeast of Dongola to near Karnak, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Carbondale, Marion, Herrin, Harrisburg, West Frankfort, Murphysboro, Benton, Carterville, Anna, Johnston City, Christopher, Jonesboro, Vienna, Zeigler, De Soto, Crainville, Cambria, Cobden, Royalton and Energy. This includes the following highways... Interstate 24 in Illinois between Mile Markers 1 and 22. Interstate 57 in Illinois between Mile Markers 18 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH