Sen. Terri Bryant launches diaper drive for Mother's Day

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---Want to help young moms this Mother's Day?
Senator Terri Bryant is hosting a Mother's Day Diaper Drive.
Diapers, wipes, baby wash, lotion, and bottles, will be donated to Pregnancy Matters in Carbondale.
Bryant said teh drive is a good way to support mothers as well as the organization.
"We know that one of the great needs that they have is for diapers, diaper wipes, bottles, and so forth. And so because our office has such a wide reach, we thought it would be a good way to celebrate Mother's Day, as well as support a great organization," said Bryant.
You can donate items to Bryant's office in Murphysboro or in Mount Vernon at the Hall Insurance Group.