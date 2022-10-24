Sen. Fowler welcomes nearly 100 students for student advisory council

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Senator Dale Fowler says he wants more kids to be aware of the legislative process.
"These are our future leaders, and we want them to be engaged," Fowler said.
It's one of the republican senator's favorite events of the year. It's the Student advisory council. This year's event on the campus of Southern Illinois University features its largest gathering of nearly 100 students from 19 high schools in southern Illinois.
"They go back to their school and talk about how impactful it was," Fowler said. "These are our future leaders, and it's important to engage with them.
Students apply at their high school and are chosen to represent their schools. They hear from guest speakers and then get the chance to experience what it's like to debate legislation like they do in Springfield.
"The students need to learn a lot about the legislative process," said Fowler, "but more importantly for me, I need to hear from the students."
Students like Cambell Douglas. He's a senior from Vienna High School. he says -- his plans involved farming but says this is a good way to know if politics is for him.
"You really get thrown into this," said Campbell. "You really didn't know what you were getting into before you came They just threw us into the fire and told us to get after it."
Getting the experience is also a motivating factor behind Gallatin county senior Sydney Pickett's involvement.
"I want to experience as many things as possible just in case there is something that attracts my interest then I can look into that more," Pickett said.
Fowler knows not only is the student council filled with future city leaders, but business owners, future educators and entrepreneur.
"When I was this age, I had no vision of where I am today, and that's what I really want to convey to these students. Work hard and follow your dreams," said Fowler.