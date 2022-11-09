Sen. Fowler seeks photos, stories of veterans to be showcased at Capitol

(WSIL) -- In honor of Veterans Day and the sacrifices made by those who served, Senator Dale Fowler is asking people to submit a photo and story of their loved one to be displayed at the Illinois State Capitol.
The stories and photos will be displayed from November 10 through November 28.
“Each year the Senate Republican Caucus has had an opportunity to have a Veterans Day Display, a fitting tribute to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Senator Fowler. “It’s important to never forget these great men and women who sacrificed so much to ensure we are able to enjoy the freedoms that make our nation great.”
Families are asked to submit a photo and written story (max: 250 words) along with the following information: name, military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy) and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred but not necessary.
If possible, please email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov to be included in the Veterans Day Display at the Illinois State Capitol. Submissions will be accepted through November 28, and the display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, 108 Statehouse, Springfield, IL 62706. For questions, please call (217) 782-0956.