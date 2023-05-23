Sen. Dale Fowler visits Shawnee school district as talks for funding continue

WOLF LAKE, IL (WSIL) – The Shawnee School District is once again asking the state for an emergency appropriation.
“This is a very similar situation to what we had last year,” said Republican state senator Dale Fowler.
Sen. Fowler visited with Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill Tuesday morning. The hope is that Fowler can convince his fellow legislators to once again add nearly $1.3 million in funding for the district to the budget.
“We're going to do everything we can to help them with another appropriation this year so they can get their feet back on the ground,” said Fowler.
But this issue isn't new. According to Clover-Hill, the district has gone back and forth with Grand Tower Power Plant for some time. However, just like last year, the company decided to stop paying its property taxes altogether.
“We are projecting we could possibly be out of money by Thanksgiving without this emergency funding request,” said Shawnee superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill.
That's why Sen. Fowler has been working the phones, talking with Governor Pritzker's office, and trying to get the money added to the budget.
“I've been in constant conversation with the governor's office and the budgeters. It's on their radar,” said Fowler.
But Fowler knows this isn't a slam dunk, and it's not something the state can continue to provide as a long-term solution.
“This is a prime example of what happens when we lose a power plant or we lose a coal mine, especially in an area such as here in Shawnee,” said Fowler.
“When they're reliant on the property taxes from these businesses, when a company such as Grand Tower Power Plant is 50 percent of their property tax base, and they're not paying their tax bills, it's critical to these schools.”
Clover-Hill says parents are concerned for the district’s future. That being said, she wants all parents, staff, and students to know one thing.
“We're continuing to work hard on this issue,” said Clover-Hill. “We haven't backed down from a fight yet and we're not going to. We're going to continue to fight.”
And she’s ready to fight for the kids and the district every step of the way. Because as she puts it, the students and staff are worth it.