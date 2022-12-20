 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow is possible with
total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches. Winds could gust as high
as 45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind
chills as low as -20 to -25 are possible as a result of
Thursday night low temperatures of 0 to -5 with sustained winds
of 15-25 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of Southwest Indiana, Southern Illinois,
Southeast Missouri and Western Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday afternoon
through late Thursday night. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday evening through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Expect slippery road conditions with possible flash
freezing. Strong winds with moderate to heavy snow will sharply
reduce visibility and make for dangerous conditions. Life-
threateningly cold wind chill values can quickly result in
frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and
limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to
vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree
branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or
generators.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A winter storm watch means there is a potential for significant
snow accumulations that would greatly impact travel. Stay tuned
for later statements. This watch will be upgraded to a warning if
winter storm conditions become more certain.

A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a
combination of very cold air and strong winds to create
dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts
and warnings for updates on this situation.

&&

SEMO, Univ. of Illinois graduate Vivek Malek named next Missouri Treasurer

  • 0
Treasurer Malek and Gov. Parson

(WSIL) -- Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson appointed Vivek Malek as the next State Treasurer of Missouri. 

Malek's appointment fills the vacancy created by the election of Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick to State Auditor. 

Malek, 45, of Wildwood, is a practicing attorney and business owner. He established his legal practice, Law Offices of Vivek Malek, in 2011. He has been practicing law since 2000 and has practiced law in the State of Missouri since 2006.

Malek holds a Bachelor of Arts and Juris Doctorate from Mahrishi Dayanand University in Rohtak, India. Additionally, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Master of Laws from the University of Illinois College of Law in Urbana-Champaign, Illinois.

In 2020, Governor Parson appointed Malek to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors, where he has worked to promote fiscal responsibility. He will resign his position on the Board of Governors prior to being sworn in as State Treasurer. 

"It is the honor of my life to be able to serve as the next State Treasurer of the State of Missouri, and I promise to give the job and the people of Missouri my all and best," State Treasurer Designee Vivek Malek said. "I can attest that the American Dream is alive and well. Anyone who has forgotten need only realize his or her God given potential. Only in this great land of freedom and liberty does it not matter who your parents are or what you ethnicity is in determining your success. I look forward to getting to work and doing my part to help achieve an even better future for all Missourians." 

”Vivek’s story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians,” Governor Parson said. “President Reagan once said immigrants are one of the greatest sources of American greatness, and both Vivek and I agree. Through our shared values, Vivek helps legal immigrants embrace our nation and achieve their American Dream too. As a Republican, strong capitalist, and conservative Missourian, we know Vivek will be a principled leader who works hard every day to safeguard the people’s money and bring opportunity to Missouri families and their communities.” 

 

