SEMO Joint Veterans Council celebrates Veterans Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The SEMO Joint Veterans Council held their Veteran’s Day Ceremony today in Cape Girardeau at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park on Friday morning right at 11 a.m.
The ceremony started at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to commemorate the day in history.
“I thank God every day that I lived, but I also remember those who didn't that were my friends and my family members over the years," James Stroman, a Vietnam veteran and current chaplain said. "I’m thankful for them, because we wouldn’t be standing here if we didn’t have that sacrifice.”
The colors were presented, and the honorary auxiliary wreath was hung.
The speaker this year was Rae Lynn Munoz, a marine vet who is taking over the position as Executive Director of Missouri’s National Veteran’s Memorial in Perryville.
“As Americans, we tend to forget at one point we did not honor veterans," Munoz said. "When they came home, they were spat on, they were not celebrated. We’ve had a shift since our recent engagements overseas, and since that shift we have started to honor those veterans, we celebrate them, we still need to honor those heroes that fought before us.”
The ceremony ended with an honor guard salute to remember those who died in service.
And emotional ceremony for all those present, especially those who were remembering their own moments in combat.
“For me, it’s when those rifles are shot," Munoz said. "Because for so many of those heroes standing there it’s a remembrance of the rounds coming down range of them, the fellow soldiers, sailors, marines and airmen they lost in combat.”
Veteran’s Day is more than a celebration of those who served the country, it's a reminder every single year.
“Study history," Stroman said. "We have a tendency of forgetting history and that’s not good. Don’t forget, just don’t forget.”