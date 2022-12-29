SEMO Food Bank awards $10,000 to area agencies to improve distribution process

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Several agencies in Southeast Missouri were awarded grants from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank to help improve their distribution process.
SEMO Food Bank is providing $10,000 to distribute to five of their partnering agencies across the 16-county region.
“Our agencies work tirelessly in their communities to help their neighbors that are facing poverty, hardship and hunger,” SEMO Food Bank Director of Programs and Member Services Camille Peters said. “Agencies often work with limited resources, so for us to be able to offer these types of grants is huge for our agencies and can really impact the number of people they can serve.”
Grants were awarded to the Jesus In Disguise Pantry in Benton, Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau, Advance UMC in Advance, Clearwater Ministerial Alliance in Piedmont, and the Open Door Food Pantry in Holcomb.
Area agencies submitted requests for the grants in October, detailing how they planned on using the funds if awarded.
The grant applications submitted detailed purchases of shelving, freezers, and other items to increase efficiency in distribution and storage capacity.
“We see the need growing at our pantries as the cost of living rises, and it’s important that our agencies are equipped to be able to meet those needs,” Peters said. “Last year we decided to set money aside specifically for this type of grant, and we look forward to offering this opportunity again in the future.”
SEMO Food Bank serves more than 70,000 people each month through their 140 partnering agencies and other programs.