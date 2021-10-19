SEMO earns National Weather Service StormReady designation

(WSIL) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) has designated Southeast Missouri State University as StormReady®, highlighting the University’s preparedness for extreme weather and water events.
The StormReady® program focuses on communication, mitigation and community preparedness to save lives and property from severe weather. Communities, like universities, must meet certain guidelines before the NWS certifies the community as StormReady®.
To be officially StormReady®, Southeast was recognized for:
- Establishing a 24-hour warning point and emergency operations center.
- Having more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public.
- Creating a system that monitors weather conditions locally.
- Promoting the importance of public readiness through community seminars.
- Developing a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.
Southeast’s SE Alerts emergency notification system includes multiple communication tools that can be deployed by the University during emergencies to alert the entire campus community, or certain portions of the community and regional campuses, to events, dangerous situations or threats that impact the safety of students, faculty and staff.
The system includes a mobile app, emails, text message, desktop notification, indoor and outdoor sirens, website and social media accounts.
“Weather events are happening and changing quickly, moment by moment, and it’s important to get that information efficiently and effectively to students,” Meteorologist in Charge Steven Eddy said. “We were really impressed with the way Southeast stays in contact with its students and community.”
For more information on the StormReady® program, visit www.weather.gov/StormReady.