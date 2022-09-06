SEMO District Fair begins set up, extra security added for 2022

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The 2022 SEMO District Fair began set up on Tuesday at the fair grounds, with eight days of events scheduled and added security measures for the 166th event.
The fair begins this coming Saturday, Sept. 10.
It’s a favorite in the Missouri Bootheel … closing out summer with eight days of events.
That includes grandstand music, barrel racing, carnival rides and more.
“Well, the fair is important to the community," Pete Poe, fair director said. "Not just to me, but to the community. It’s an opportunity to bring people together, an opportunity for youngsters to show their live stock to show their hard work, it’s an opportunity for kids to see the Ferris wheel and all the other exciting rides out in the midway, visit with old friends, eat fair food, corn dogs."
There are some changes this year to security with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. Cape PD always has a specific patrol assigned to the fair, along with their regular patrol on the streets and help coming in from the sheriff's office and highway
“We’ve done everything we could this year," Cape Girardeau Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Ryan Droege said. "These newly implemented measures I think are the best ones yet. I think every step that can be taken to make it safe without being overbearing has been taken.“
Part of the new safety measures are metal detectors at the gates, along with regular purse and bag checks. No weapons at all will be allowed on fair grounds.
They're also closing one of the gates and redirecting traffic, hoping it helps things run smoothly.
“When we know we’re safe, when we know as best we can we’re protected, we can relax," Cpl Droege said. "We can have more fun, we can enjoy the camaraderie of being out in the a crowd like that. It’s what we like the help with a provide in such an event. “
NO PARKING AND ROAD CLOSED ARRANGEMENTS:
- Parking at the Police Headquarters at 2530 Maria Louise Lane and Municipal Court is saved for official police or court business.
- "No Parking" signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday, September 9
- "No Parking" signs will be placed in Capaha Park, North West End Blvd., and Perry Avenue to resutruct parking for the SEMO District Fair Parade.
- West End Blvd. will be closed between Broadway and Normal Streets to form the parade. Broadway west of West End Blvd. and Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive, and Kingshighway between Hopper and Kiwanis will all be closed during the parade.
SEMO DISTRICT FAIR EVENTS:
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 9
Non-livestock, open class exhibit entries accepted in the Arena Building and 4H Exhibit Hall
5:00 pm to 7:00 pm
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10
ANNUAL FAIR PARADE
9:30 am – Parade runs from Capaha Park to the Fairgrounds
Pre-entry required by September 7 at the Fair Office
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
12:00 pm through 7:00 pm – FREE caricature drawings by Share Faerber
1:00 pm through 3:00 pm – Free Bingo
4:00 pm through 6:00 pm – Family Feud, sponsored by Cape Elks Lodge
7:00 pm through 9:00 pm – 2022 River Radio Heartland Idol LAST preliminary round
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
6:00 pm – Demolition Derby
COMPETITIONS AND CONTESTS
8:00 am – 11:00 am: All non-livestock open class entries for competition and display inside the Arena Building and 4H Exhibit Hall will be accepted. ENTRIES MUST BE IN BY 11:00 am.
11:00 am: Cornhole/Bags Tournament by SEMO Baggers – singles event – American Legion Pavillion
1:00 pm: Cornhole/Bags Tournament by SEMO Baggers – doubles event – American Legion Pavillion
ARENA BUILDING COMPETITION JUDGING
1:30 pm – All classes of entries inside the Arena Building judging to include Fine Arts, Photography, Floriculture, Horticulture, Family & Consumer Science and FFA Horticulture.
LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS AND JUDGING
1:00 pm: 4H poultry, rabbits, guinea pigs – Poultry Tent
4:30 pm: Senior draft horse show and mule hitch challenge – Ball field #7
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 11
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
9:00 am – 10:00 am: Cape County Cowboy Church
2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: SEMO District Fair Pageant (rehearsal)
3:00 pm – 6:00 pm: SEMO District Fair Pageant
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Flying W Barrel Racing practice
1:00 pm – Flying W Barrel Racing Extravaganza
LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS AND JUDGING
11:00 am – Draft horse judging – Livestock Arena
1:00 pm – Poultry and Rabbit Dress-Up Contest • Children’s Crowing & Hen Clucking Contests – 4H / FFA goat tent show ring
2:00 pm – 4H dairy bucket calves, 4H dairy and FFA dairy judging – Livestock show arena
5:30 pm – Draft horse & mule hitch judging – Arena grandstand
MONDAY SEPTEMBER 12
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm – Platinum Performing Arts Baton Twirling and Dance
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
7:00 pm – River Radio’s Heartland Idol Final (FREE grandstand event)
LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS AND JUDGING
8:00 am – All dairy cattle – Livestock show arena
9:30 am – Draft mules with jacks and jennets to follow – Ballfield #7
1:00 pm – Holstein with brown swiss and guernsey to follow – Livestock show arena
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 13
TWO FOR TUESDAY SPECIAL PROMOTION
- Two entry gate admissions for the price of one
- Two carnival armbands for the price of one
- Two food or other items for the price of one at participating vendors
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
5:30 pm – 6:00 pm: Mother/Daughter look-a-like contest
6:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Father/Son Look A like contest
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm: Twins contest
REGISTER/CHECK IN FOR ALL CONTESTS BY 5:15PM AT THE ACTIVITIES TENT
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
7:00 pm: Cain with Jordan St. Cyr
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 14
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
10:00 am to 2:00 pm – Montgomery Bank Senior Day (Free Bingo)
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm – Free Bingo
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
7:00 pm – The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew
LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS AND JUDGING
8:30 am: 4H Beef bucket calves with 4H and FFA steer judging to follow – Livestock show arena
8:30 am: 4H & FFA market swine carcass; 4H & FFA market swine, open class market swine and open class market swine carcass judging – Swine tent show ring
8:30 am: 4H goats with FFA goats to follow – 4H / FFA goat tent show ring
8:30 am: 4H, FFA and open class sheep – sheep tent show ring
1:00 pm: 4H and FFA combined beef show – livestock show arena
5:00 pm: Charolais judging – Livestock show arena
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 15
THRIFTY THURSDAY PROMOTION
All entry gate admissions only $3
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
6:00 pm to 7:30 pm: Stand Up Comedy featuring Buzz Sutherland, sponsored by Laughing Gas Comedy Club
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
7:00 pm: Blues Traveler
LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS AND JUDGING
8:00 am: Hereford judging with simmental to follow – Livestock show arena
8:30 am: Guinea pigs, pigeons, poultry and rabbits – Poultry tent
4:30 pm: 4H & FFA livestock sale (sale order: Lambs, Goats, Barrows, Steers) – Livestock show arena
7:30 pm: Draft pony and mini mule hitches judging – Ballfield #7
FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 16
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
9:00 am: 4H & FFA Public Speaking competition
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
7:00 pm: Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series
LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS AND JUDGING
8:00 am: Angus judging – Livestock Show Arena
9:30 am: mini mules judging – Ballfield #7
1:00 pm: other breeds beef cattle with commercial heifers to follow – Livestock show arena
1:30 pm: Draft ponies judging – Ballfield #7
3:30 pm: 4H draft horse, draft mule, mini mule and draft pony judging – Ballfield #7
7:30 pm: Draft ponies and mini mule hitches judging – Ballfield #7
COMPETITIONS AND CONTESTS
10:00 am: 4H & FFA Tractor Rodeo – Grandstand area infield (Ballfield #4)
6:30 pm: Cross-cut saw competition – Antique Tractor display area
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 17
ACTIVITIES TENT SCHEDULE
10:00 am to 1:00pm: Dog Day! Local businesses, dog shelters and training centers go to the dogs!
12:00 pm to 7:00 pm: Free caricature drawings by Share Faerber
4:00 pm to 5:30 pm: Line Dancing Classes
6:00 pm to 8:00 pm: GenX – 80s party jams!
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
6:00 pm – Demolition Derby 2
COMPETITIONS AND CONTESTS
8:30 am: 4H Clover Kids’ small animal show
10:30 am: Quarter scramble – Livestock show arena
11:00 am: Cornhole/Bags tournament team singles event – American Legion pavilion
1:00 pm: Cornhole/Bags tournament doubles event – American Legion pavilion
2:00 pm: Pee Wee showmanship – Livestock show arena