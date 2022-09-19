SEMO Con wraps up in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO - An exciting weekend of speakers, panels, games, vendors and raising money wrapped up in Poplar Bluff this weekend as the sixth annual SEMO Con came to a conclusion Sunday.
The event felt like it was getting a new start - it was the first time they were able to return to a full three-day event since the pandemic hit in 2020. The 2020 event was virtual, and the 2021 event was limited to just one day in-person.
“There was not a comic con style event in Poplar Bluff," event organizer Christopher Pense said. "We were approached like hey, we have not had one like this, I think it would be great for the community and we said, yeah, let’s get a Comic Con style event in town.”
The Friday through Sunday weekend offered a huge variety of scheduled activities throughout the three days. There was an escape room, karaoke, plenty of games, and a video gaming room for those there to have some fun. There were also panels and Q&As.
One implementation this year was a virtual Q&A. This one was with Tara Sands, who is a voice actor who played many characters including Bulbasaur in the Pokémon anime series. The virtual aspect may be something they continue to implement to get bigger names involved and continue to grow the interest in the event and aim to be like the larger comic con events.
“We strive to have our event on par with what theirs is as we continue to grow down the road," Pense said.
Plus, there was a huge lineup of vendors selling handmade jewelry, collectible items, clothing, artwork and just about everything under the sun. Demonstrations and photo ops also littered the event.
The SEMO Con organizers also choose a charity every year that they help raise funds for through silent auctions and exposure. This year, it was Hearts for Rescue, an animal rescue out of Poplar Bluff.
“It's very very important," Andrew Buckelew said. "We are completey donation based...vet bills for us usually run between $75-80 thousand a year for all the dogs we take try to care of. So any time we can have anybody support us and try to get extra funds in, it’s going to be a huge huge help for us.”
Buckelew and his son were SEMO Con goers before, and he said being on the charity side of things this year really opened his eyes to the impact of the event.
“I’ve never noticed before how much these guys actually support the charities they’re involved with, until you’re actually one of those charities. It's been wonderful."
The event is every September at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff.