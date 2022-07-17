Semi-truck hauling hydrochloric acid crashes on I-24

LYON COUNTY, KY (WSIL) -- UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: It is now estimated that the crash will be cleared around 3:30 p.m.
Interstate 24 westbound is restricted to one lane due to a semi-truck filled with acid crashing into multiple cars.
The crash site is located between KY Eddyville-Princeton Exit 45 Interchange at the I-24/ I-69 Exit 42 Interchange. The left lane is still open.
The details of the crash include a semi-truck pulling a tanker filled with hydrochloric acid crashing into a couple of cars. The tanker filled with the acid became detached from the truck and fell into a ditch. A hazmat team will be brought in to remove the tanker from the ditch. Despite having to bring the hazmat team and specialized equipment, emergency responders do not believe the acid has leaked.
The crash is expected to be cleared around 3:30 p.m.