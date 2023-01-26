Semi rollover crash blocks I69 to I24 Interchange

PADUCAH, Ky (WSIL) -- – A SEMI rollover crash is blocking the Interstate 69 Southbound Exit 69 ramp to Interstate 24 Eastbound just south of Eddyville in Lyon County.
To recover the truck, the I-24 Eastbound to I-69 Northbound ramp will also have to be closed.
The estimated duration is 4 hours or approximately 12:30 a.m., CST.
KYTC personnel are assisting police by putting up message boards to help traffic detour.
Motorists on I-69 Southbound who wish to reach I-24 Eastbound will have to take the ramp to I-24 Westbound to the Eddyville-Kuttawa U.S. 62 Exit 40 Interchange, then loop under the overpass to reverse direction to take I-24 Eastbound toward Cadiz and Nashville.
Motorists on I-24 Eastbound who wish to reach I-69 Northbound will have to take the Eddyville-Kuttawa U.S. 62 Interchange to follow U.S. 62 East through Eddyville to reach I 69 at Exit 72.
The other two ramps connecting I-24 and I-69 at the interchange are open and expected to remain open.