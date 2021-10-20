"Seek help before harm:" State launches new school safety initiative

(WSIL) -- As part of America’s Safe Schools Week, a week dedicated to raising awareness of school safety, Governor JB Pritzker is announcing the launch of a new statewide school safety initiative called Safe2Help Illinois.
Safe2Help Illinois is available 24/7, and at no cost to all school districts in the state.
In the absence of a trusted adult, students can use a free app, text/phone, or the website (Safe2HelpIL.com) to share school safety issues in a confidential environment. Information obtained by Safe2Help Illinois will remain confidential to ensure student privacy and to protect the integrity of the program.
This program is not intended to suspend, expel or punish students; rather, the goal is to encourage students to “Seek Help Before Harm.”
Once vetted, the information will be shared immediately with local school officials, mental health professionals and/or local law enforcement, depending on the nature of the information. The program also will help local officials by connecting them with mental health resources or other appropriate tools to intervene and help students before they harm themselves or others.
“I directed my administration to launch a statewide school violence prevention help line because our kids are safer when they have a confidential avenue to speak up for the mental health of their peers and themselves,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “By encouraging kids to seek help before harm, we’re making it so school officials, mental health professionals, and area law enforcement are better equipped to help prevent suicides, bullying, school violence or other threats to school and student safety. It’s another way we can bring mental health struggles out of the shadows and ensure our schools are places where students can be nurtured and thrive.”
Changing the Culture in Illinois Schools
Safe2Help Illinois is more than just an information sharing platform. This is a long-term initiative to change the school culture in Illinois. Safe2Help Illinois also provides free educational resources to schools that can be introduced into their existing curriculum for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade.
Regardless of whether a school district is enrolled in the program, Safe2Help staff will vet all information received and forward to the appropriate local contact whether or not they elect to formally participate in the program. Calls that reference immediate threats would be route to 9-1-1 for immediate assistance.
During the 2020-2021 school year, 19 schools participated in a Safe2Help Illinois pilot program. Of those schools, while serving in different capacities of remote learning and in-person learning, the pilot program saw the following calls for assistance: Suicidal Ideation, Bullying/Harassment, Fighting, Self-Harm, and Sex Assault.
To date, more than 31 schools are registered with the program, resulting in more than 130 interactions with the public over the last 11 months. Educators enrolled in the program have credited the program with the successful intervention of potential suicides and sexual assaults.
Behind the Call
During a crisis, the person on the receiving end of the call has the most important job: to remain calm and provide the necessary resources to successfully defuse a situation.
The analyst taking the calls for Safe2Help Illinois have experience and education in social service and community stabilization settings. As part of their onboarding process, analysts are required to complete 40-hours of training, plus an additional 20 hours of ongoing training each quarter. This includes handling suicidal or homicidal callers, responding to imminent danger, caring for very young callers, mandated reporter training and more.
The Safe2Help call center analyst speak multiple languages and have access to 24-hour immediate translator services in 24 different language.
Call to Action
Safe2Help Illinois is encouraging all Illinois parents to talk to their school-age children about the importance of a trusted adult. Trusted adults are people whose words and actions make you feel safe, and these individuals (parents, teachers, coaches, mentors, etc.) can help you and/or your friends seek help before harm.
Recognizing that not all students may feel safe talking to their parents, teachers, coaches or mentors, now is a great time to introduce them to Safe2Help Illinois. It’s free, confidential, and always available.