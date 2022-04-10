Section of Route 148 named after fallen firefighter

CHRISTOPHER, IL (WSIL) -- Illinois State Legislation voted to rename a section of Route 148 near Christopher as the "Kody M. Vanfossan Memorial Highway", in honor of firefighter Kody M. Vanfossan.
On Friday, April 8, District 117 State Representative Dave Severin made the proposal, stating that "For those brave men and women that give us their full measure of their devotion, the ultimate sacrifice, I believe it's appropriate that we memorialize their service to our communities."
Vanfossan died while fighting a six-alarm commercial fire in Christopher.