Secretary of State's Office changing website address

(WSIL) -- Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Illinois Secretary of State’s office has changed its official web address from cyberdriveillinois.com to ILSOS.gov.
The change is designed to help combat fraud. A “.gov” website address designates it as an official government website, which is exclusively provided to federal, state and local government entities.
“Changing the website address to ILSOS.gov will help combat fraud at a time when scams designed to defraud Illinoisans have been proliferating,” said White. “Because the new address uses a .gov suffix, you can rest assured it belongs to a federal, state or local government agency – in this case the Illinois Secretary of State’s office – which adds to your peace of mind when transacting business online with my office.”
Illinoisans who type cyberdriveIllinois.com into the browser will be directed to ILSOS.gov.