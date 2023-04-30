 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second victim dies from injuries related to Jefferson County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash Friday afternoon.

The family of 48-year old Christopher Sherrow, of Bowling Green, Missouri, tells News 3 Sherrow died Saturday night from his injuries. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that information.

Sherrow was one of three people involved in a two-car crash on Friday near Route 148 and Cherryville Lane east of Waltonville.

The crash ejected a couple from their vehicle with 47-year old Lanetta Lomelino, of Sesser, Illinois, dying at the scene. Her husband, David, was flown to Saint Louis University where he remains in stable condition.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you