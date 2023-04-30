Second victim dies from injuries related to Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a two-car crash Friday afternoon.
The family of 48-year old Christopher Sherrow, of Bowling Green, Missouri, tells News 3 Sherrow died Saturday night from his injuries. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed that information.
Sherrow was one of three people involved in a two-car crash on Friday near Route 148 and Cherryville Lane east of Waltonville.
The crash ejected a couple from their vehicle with 47-year old Lanetta Lomelino, of Sesser, Illinois, dying at the scene. Her husband, David, was flown to Saint Louis University where he remains in stable condition.