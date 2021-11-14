Seasonal temperatures and breezy conditions to start the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a breezy and cool end to the weekend but there's a warm up on the way.
Quiet conditions will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping below freezing, into the low 30s and upper 20s.
As you head out the door tomorrow morning, you may want to grab a jacket or coat. It will be a chilly and gloomy start to the day. Much of the region will kick off the day with clouds but the sun should peek out by the afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will be seasonable, topping out in the mid 50s.
The breezy conditions will stick around. Winds will be out of the southwest, gusting near 20 mph.
Warmer weather is on tap Tuesday followed by rain and a cool down. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know when to expect the rain, tonight on News 3.