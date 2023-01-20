Seasonable weekend ahead, light winter mix on the way

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been a cloudy and chilly day for many of us. Clouds are finally starting to work their way to the northeast, bringing some of us some sunshine. Partly cloudy skies and some patchy fog will be possible tonight, with cold temperatures. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s by Saturday morning.
Saturday will be the quietest day of the weekend. A mix of clouds and sunshine is expected, with near average temperatures. Highs will climb up into the low to mid 40s.
By Saturday evening our next storm system will approach from the west. The chance for a winter mix will move in very late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Overall, the precipitation should remain light. Sorry snow lovers, no major impacts are expected.
Our next chance for winter weather will arrive by the middle of next week.