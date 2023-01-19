Seasonable temperatures have returned and stick around to end the week

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Thanks to our cold front, it's beginning to feel a lot more like January. Temperatures are back into the 40s this afternoon, with gusty westerly winds. A Wind Advisory has been issued for much of the region until 6 PM. Winds will continue to gust near 40 mph.
Clouds will stick around overnight, along with a chance for a few sprinkles. Temperatures will be cold, dipping down near 30 degrees by Friday morning. Afternoon temperatures don't look a whole lot warmer. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.
The weather will remain quiet and seasonable into Saturday. However, our next storm system will arrive Saturday and into Sunday. It will bring the chance for showers and snow. Accumulation looks very light at this time, no major impacts are expected.
Our next chance for winter weather will arrive by the middle of next week.