Seasonable temperatures Friday, rain chances increase by the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Aside from a few more clouds in the region today, it's been a fairly quiet day. Afternoon temperatures have climbed back into the 80s, with low humidity.
Clouds will continue to increase overnight. This will keep low temperatures a bit warmer than the last couple of nights, only dipping into the low 60s.
Friday will be a mostly cloudy day, with more mild temperatures. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 80s. Dry conditions are expected through the day, but a small chance for showers will return by the evening.
Unfortunately, anyone who has outdoor plans during the holiday weekend will want to keep an eye on the radar. The chance for rain is trending upwards.
Scattered showers and storms are likely each day. The best chances will be during the heat of the day, late afternoon and early evening. There should still be plenty of dry time mixed in. Heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats, keep an umbrella on standby.