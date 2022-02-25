Search continues for missing steers from Wednesday night crash

(WSIL) -- A team of wranglers is continuing efforts to round up missing cattle from a Wednesday night crash on Interstate 24 near the 30 mile marker.
The search team is asking the public to be on the lookout for the animals in the Grand Rivers and Calvert City area.
According to Livingston County Emergency Management Director Daniel Newcom, all but four of the 12 steers that initially escaped have been captured.
The Livingston County Sheriff's Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Department, and Marshall County Emergency Management supported by a voluntary group of farmers and wranglers are assisting with the search for the missing animals.
Three were located Thursday - one at the Calvert City Country Club and another near the race track off the I-24/I-69 Exit 25 Interchange. Four more were located today - one near the Tennessee River Bridge, the others just to the north and south of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange.
Newcom urges anyone who spots the missing animals to quickly report the specific location to the nearest 911 call center.
An 18-month old was killed in a series of crashes at the same location.