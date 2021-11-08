Search continues for a missing Franklin County Man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The search for a man missing from Franklin County, Illinois expands its range after a tip.
34-year-old Joshua Brock was last seen in early October leaving his home in Orient on a bicycle.
Volunteers with 618 Search and Recovery moved their efforts north of the village this weekend just off of Orient Blacktop.
This comes after a hunter in the area thought he might be close to an area Brock might have been near.
The team is using cadaver dogs and drones alongside dozens of folks including Brock's grandmother hoping to find clues.
"She's wanting to bring her grandson home, and we want to bring her grandson home too, we want to help the family have closure, that's while we're out here. / All the hunters and everything that's out there, if they're out in the woods and they're doing their deer hunting, shot-gunning and all that, if they see anything, just to call us." said Scott Turner with 618 Search & Recovery
Dry Road and the tracks nearby were searched from the air and ground Saturday and farmers in the region have continued to call in tips.
If you have any information on Brock's location you are asked to contact the police.