Scott City woman arrested for child endangerment

SCOTT CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A southeast Missouri woman is now facing charges after leaving multiple children home alone.
Scott City Police received a complaint of children left unattended around 6 a.m. Monday.
An officer responded and found three minor children were left alone for several hours in the care of a neighbor, which is also a minor child. The children were removed the home.
The children's mother, Cheyanne Grillo, was found at a home across town and placed under arrest. The responding officer learned Grillo stored controlled substances at her home.
A search warrant was obtained and officers found meth and drug paraphernalia inside.
Grillo faces charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.