 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scott City woman arrested for child endangerment

  • 0
Cheyanne Grillo

SCOTT CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A southeast Missouri woman is now facing charges after leaving multiple children home alone. 

Scott City Police received a complaint of children left unattended around 6 a.m. Monday. 

An officer responded and found three minor children were left alone for several hours in the care of a neighbor, which is also a minor child. The children were removed the home. 

The children's mother, Cheyanne Grillo, was found at a home across town and placed under arrest. The responding officer learned Grillo stored controlled substances at her home. 

A search warrant was obtained and officers found meth and drug paraphernalia inside. 

Grillo faces charges of child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000.