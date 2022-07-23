 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois,
and Southwestern Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Scorching weekend & heat advisory, tracking showers throughout the week

  • 0
heat adv

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another brutally hot day across our area, and much of the country. Highs today will top out in the upper 90s, possibly triple digits, with heat indices above 100. 

hourly

Not much relief tonight, dipping only into the mid to upper 70s. Skies will remain clear and dry for a bit longer as well.

HI

Tomorrow, as far as temperature, will be similar to today. Heat indices again in the triple digits. Biggest change is the chance of storms to end the day. 

spc

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of the region under a marginal (1 out of 5) threat for severe weather and a small portion of southern Illinois over Mount Vernon under a slight risk. Biggest threat to watch for is localized flooding, along with strong wind gusts that could knock down trees and powerlines.

rain chances

Tomorrow won't be the only chance of rain we'll see this week as most of the days have at least an isolated chance. Good news is, we'll 'cool off' a bit.

Tags

Recommended for you