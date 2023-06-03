 Skip to main content
Scorching hot again today -- cool down on the way

WSIL (Carterville) -- Your wallet may be hurting from this weekends AC bill. We're continuing to track the warmest temperatures so far this year with highs nearing the mid-90s.

There are very few clouds allowing for lots of sunshine. It's a good day to spend indoors or pool side. 

hourly

Overall we remain very mild with temperatures barely dropping out of the 70s. Clear skies will continue to stick around. 

hot pattern continues

After today we have a few more 90 degrees days left. Not expecting to break any records as far as Carbondale goes, but it will definitely be hot. Take caution if you have any heat sensitivities and when walking your dog. 

cool down

Once we get to midweek we have a nice cool down on the way as temperatures return much closer to average. 

rain chances

Along with the summer-like type heat, we're also tracking summer-like pop up storms possible almost every day. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

