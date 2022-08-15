School zones: Making sure students and drivers are safe

(WSIL) -- It's important to make sure your child makes it to school safely, no matter how they travel.
- Students waiting for the bus should stand away from the curb and never walk behind the bus or in between stopped cars.
- If they're walking to school, make sure they stay in the crosswalk and obey traffic signals. Parents should walk with young children, even if the school is right across the street.
- If kids bike to school, make sure they ride on the right side of the road and always come to a complete stop before crossing a street.
- And for those driving, don't get distracted looking at your phone.
"Just like adults, we're as guilty as they are of having that cellphone glued to their face. And not paying attention when crossing," said Benton Police Detective Mark Wilkey.
Not only do drivers need to be focused, they also need to be watching out for distracted pedestrians as well, especially when handling even your smaller passenger vehicles.
"It takes a long time for those vehicles to come to a stop, even at the speed limit. That's why it's critical for the driver to really pay attention to what they're doing inside the vehicle," said Wilkey.
News 3 went to the Benton Municipal Airport to demonstrate how long it takes to stop a vehicle.
The speed limit set for school zones is 20 mph, so that's where we started.
Our test driver started hitting the brakes at 25 feet away from a cone and then once again 15 feet away. Both times, the cone was hit.
"It got considerably more difficult when just the phone was in my hand. And by the end, it had horrible results," said Benton Airport Manager Matt Harrison.
Those results are backed by national stats, distracted driving is the number one cause of pedestrian accidents.
"It definitely increases the challenge when you've got more going on. Drives home that we need to focus on more than anything," said Harrison.
"Because at the end of the day, no one wants to be responsible for injuring another person and that's what this is all about, the safety not only of the students, but yourself as well," said Wilkey.