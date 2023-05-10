School vandalism at MVTHS causes administrators to declare e-learning day

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Mount Vernon Township High School declared an e-learning day Wednesday after a senior prank, officials say, was vandalism.
"Senior pranks can be very funny, but this one was taken to an extreme that shouldn't have happened," said MVTHS superintendent, Melanie Andrews after it was discovered students littered in the hallways and used oil and lotion on the floor.
But high school pranks aren't uncommon. In fact, Andrews says she's been both involved with pulling them off and even had a few carried out at her expense.
"One of them involved me," confessed Andrews, "but I was also involved in helping carry out a prank this morning that was very low-key and harmless."
But when Andrews walked into the high school Wednesday morning, low-key and harmless were words far from her thinking. What she saw, she says she wasn't fully prepared for before she saw it.
"This is my 23rd year in education and I've seen a lot of senior pranks," she said. "I've seen mild ones. I've seen destructive ones. I don't know if anyone ever is prepared to see all your hallways filled with that."
All pranks are supposed to be approved by school administrators but Andrews says there's nothing about what happened here that was approved.
"Not last night," she said. "Absolutely not. We never would have approved any time of day, that stuff on the floors and that level of essential trash in the building."
The day was also supposed to be the last one for seniors, but because the day converted to an e-learning day, the class of 2023 wasn't able to get their final send-off.
"It's a little sad to me because this is our last day to come and enjoy our high school career," said senior Macey Prosise. "I think the pranks got out of hand and I think some of the students got out of hand and I think they know that."
The school continues to investigate how a number of students gained access to the building.
"We're still camera to see who all was involved," Andrews said, "and we're still investigating in terms of where we go from here."
So what will the school do from here? Andrews says the school is considering several options when it comes to trying to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
"One of the possibilities on the table is potentially some students not being able to participate in the graduation ceremony," said Andrews.
And for some students, that punishment might be what's needed.
"There’s always a consequence for our actions," said MVTHS senior Jude Erasmus. "In this case, even the students that weren’t involved are feeling those consequences and I imagine there were a few particular students who are the reason why the school is shut down.
"I don't think everyone should have the opportunity to walk at graduation. I think there should be more severe consequences for those who are directly affected by today’s decision."
Andrews also admits this incident might alter what the school allows in the future when it comes to approving future pranks.
"We're now considering if any pranks are going to be approved or if we're going to have a policy where any prank is a violation of school conduct because we now see what can happen when it gets out of hand," said Andrews. "Unfortunately [this] is not representative of our student body at Mt. Vernon [Township] High School."