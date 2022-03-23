School leaders work to redefine school resource officer job description

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- School Leaders in Jackson County are working on a new description of a job that is designed to protect students in the classroom.
News 3's Brandon Merano sat down with Carbondale Superintendent Daniel Booth and a member of the committee who's job it was to help re-define the duties of the High School Resource Officer.
"I personally do not believe in SRO's at all." said parent Chastity Mays.
It's been a long talked about and controversial topic, the need for School Resource Officers.
"If there is a shooting at Carbondale Community High School and there isn't one, there will probably end up being two." said Carbondale Superintendent Daniel Booth.
Booth and about 35 members of the community, law enforcement, administrators, teachers and student's met 5 times for at least two hours detailing the SRO's duties including safety and education and community relations.
"The last thing we really talked about in the conversation was what the position should not be at Carbondale Community High School. The results of that conversation or all of those conversations were that the purpose of the CCHS School Resource Officer is safety. Safety, Education and Community Relations." said Booth.
One member of that committee parent Chastity Mays.
"My personal position on the School Resource Officer is that it's not needed. I think that what it does is it causes children of color to be disproportionately punished when there's an SRO involved," said Mays.
"What would you say to those parents one who I interviewed who are worried about the unfair targeting or unfair discipline of minority students versus white students? I don't think that's a School Resource Officer Issue. The School Resource Officer's job is to provide safety, education and community relation. And if there is with the disciplining of students that's a conversation that needs to happen on the school side, not the School Resource Officer side." said Booth.
In 2022 alone, school shootings in Minneapolis, Iowa and Buffalo shook communities to their core.
"I understand safety issues, I understand school shooters. Of course no one want's a school shooting to happen in their school right? But my solution to that would be the SRO does not need to be walking around the hallways armed, they have a gun," said Mays.
But Booth and members of the committee including Mays came together describing duties to keep Carbondale's SRO.
"I walked by her office today and there were 5 kids in there talking to her, smiling and building relationships. That's the community relation aspect of it. They were asking her questions, that's the education aspect of it and she was in the hallways providing safety having an eye on things we may not be looking for and it's been a big help." said Booth.