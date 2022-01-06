 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS
MORNING TO 4 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Highest amounts are expected across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Thursday January 6th

  • 0
school closings
By Mandy Robertson

(WSIL) -- As snow moves into the region there are several schools canceling classes Thursday. 

SCHOOL CLOSINGS:

ILLINOIS: 

Cairo School District -- Closed Today; Remote E-Learning Day

Hardin County -- Closed 

Pope County -- Closed 

KENTUCKY:

McCracken County -- Closed 

Caldwell County -- Closed

Crittenden County -- NTI

Fulton County -- Closed

Graves County -- NTI Day 1

Hickman County -- Closed

Livingston County -- Closed

Lyon County Public Schools -- NTI

Trigg County Public Schools -- Students will need to complete NTI Day #1

WKCTC -- Closed

MISSOURI:

Charleston R-1 -- Closed 

TENNESSEE:

Henry County -- Closed

Obion County -- Closed

Weakley County -- Closed

Updated list of closings head click here

Tags

Recommended for you