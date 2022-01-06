SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Thursday January 6th

(WSIL) -- As snow moves into the region there are several schools canceling classes Thursday.
SCHOOL CLOSINGS:
ILLINOIS:
Cairo School District -- Closed Today; Remote E-Learning Day
Hardin County -- Closed
Pope County -- Closed
KENTUCKY:
McCracken County -- Closed
Caldwell County -- Closed
Crittenden County -- NTI
Fulton County -- Closed
Graves County -- NTI Day 1
Hickman County -- Closed
Livingston County -- Closed
Lyon County Public Schools -- NTI
Trigg County Public Schools -- Students will need to complete NTI Day #1
WKCTC -- Closed
MISSOURI:
Charleston R-1 -- Closed
TENNESSEE:
Henry County -- Closed
Obion County -- Closed
Weakley County -- Closed
Updated list of closings head click here.