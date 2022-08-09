School bus drivers still needed as school rapidly approaches

(WSIL) -- Robinson Transport in Carbondale has been working to recruit school bus drivers before the start of the school year. Administrators say it's been working, but more are needed.
"We go from Metropolis, Illinois to Cape Girardeau to Salem, Illinois," said Regional Manager Eric Robinson.
Robinson Transport is scrambling to get everything ready for school this week, with some classes starting Wednesday.
It was three weeks ago that the company held a test driver event to try and recruit more drivers. Robinson said they received 5 applications from the event.
"In the last two months I've had over 30 to 40 people that's gone through the application process," said Robinson.
But not all who apply will get to train on the bus, according to Robinson.
He said, "You have to have a good driving record, no felonies on your record. You have to have a drug test, background checks, all these things just to get you started training."
Of those 30 to 40 who applied, 15 drivers are currently training to work full time.
All of this amid a nationwide bus driver shortage. In a report by the group Hop Skip Drive, 88% of school districts say the shortage has impacted their transportation operations.
And while Robinson has enough drivers for a full schedule, he worries about one or more being sick on a single day. It's why he hopes more people will apply.
"Sub drivers are in desperate need a well as drivers for trips. A lot of fall sports coming into play, baseball, softball, things like that, or events will requires drivers to miss their PM routes," explained Robinson.
He says it's a perfect job for retirees or others who may want another extra form of income.
You can call Robinson Transport if you're interested in applying. Their number is 618-464-0082.