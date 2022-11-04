School Board issues remedial warning to Frankfort Community High School PE teacher

(WSIL) -- A teacher placed on administrative leave at West Frankfort Community High School is headed back work.
This comes after a four-hour closed session Thursday night the Frankfort School Board issued a remedial warning to physical education Cody Hiller.
The school placed Hiller on administrative leave last week.
He reportedly refused to let a transgender student use the male locker room.
Parents were at the meeting Thursday night and were able to give public comment.
There's been no word yet on when Hiller will return to work.
We will be following this story for any updates.