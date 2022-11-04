 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

School Board issues remedial warning to Frankfort Community High School PE teacher

  • Updated
  • 0
west frankfort

(WSIL) -- A teacher placed on administrative leave at West Frankfort Community High School is headed back work.

This comes after a four-hour closed session Thursday night the Frankfort School Board issued a remedial warning to physical education Cody Hiller. 

The school placed Hiller on administrative leave last week. 

He reportedly refused to let a transgender student use the male locker room.

Parents were at the meeting Thursday night and were able to give public comment.

There's been no word yet on when Hiller will return to work.

We will be following this story for any updates.