School administrators use new ways to address teacher shortage

VIENNA (WSIL)---Nationwide, schools have been experiencing teacher shortages at almost every level.
And different schools have been adapting while trying to see how to get more young students interested in the education field.
11 high schools in the area partnered with colleges and universities to create an educator pipeline called the Southern Illinois Future Teachers Coalition.
During a recent event, current school administrators said the group seems promising.
"When I walked in to the dining hall at Touch of Nature, my heart leapt with joy and my face lit up with a smile to see that we had 150 students that were interested in being future educators," said Vienna Superintendent, Joshua Stafford.
According to an SIU study, more than half of teachers in Illinois grew up within 13 miles of where they are teaching.
By helping encourage students to pursue the education field now, the hope is more teachers will return to the area post graduation.
"In our K-12 school systems, in the state of Illinois, they're from those areas predominately. And so, to be able to take our young people and be able to talk to them about all kinds of careers opportunities out there, including education, is really a lot of fun, and a great intro for them to onboard into the many careers that are available in education," said Stafford.