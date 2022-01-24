Scholarship applications open for local community college

(WSIL) -- Students planning to attend Southeastern Illinois College have until February 28th to submit applications for scholarships.
One application serves for over 300 scholarships.
There are just three steps.. Fill out the application.
Then, complete an essay ranging between 750 and-1,000 words explaining your career goals and community involvement.
Then, submit your high school or current college transcript.
Executive Dean of Academic Services Tyler Billman tells us the importance of applying for Scholarships.
"Now is the time that students should be applying for those scholarships to receive the most financial assistance / even if a student feels that they may not get a scholarship, they should apply for a scholarship, you never know." said Billman.
Again, the deadline for all students to apply is February 28th.
You can find applications at sic.edu/scholarships.