Schnucks recalls some Culinaria nut mixes to due mislabeled packages, allergen concerns

(WSIL) -- If you bought certain Culinaria nut mixes from Schnucks recently you may have to double check the packaging.
The company issued a recall for Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix and Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix because the products may have mislabeled packaging.
The Culinaria Cashew & Macadamia Mix packages may contain almonds that some people may be allergic to. The Culinaria Cashew & Almond Mix packages may not contain the correct ingredients listed on the package.
Both packages contain 'Best By' dates of February 2, 2025 and 'Lot Codes' 3303 A9. If you have any of these products you can throw them out or return them to Schnucks for a full refund.