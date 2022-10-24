 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Elevated/Near Critical Fire Danger Monday...

Gusty south winds are expected to increase through the late
morning. Afternoon wind speeds of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts to 35
mph are expected. Across portions of western Kentucky, southeast
Illinois and southwest Indiana drier air from aloft may work to
lower relative humidity to as low as 25 to 30 percent in the
afternoon. Coupled with extremely dry conditions from the ongoing
drought an elevated risk of wildfire/grassfire growth and spread
is expected again today.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Bans on outdoor burning have
been issued in many counties. Be especially careful with matches
and smoking materials. Hot vehicle exhaust pipes or other
pyrotechnics can ignite grass and other fine flammables, which
would spread quickly in this environment.

Schnucks launches 30-minute delivery in all markets

  • 0
Schnucks Now

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Schnucks, in partnership with Instacart, is introducing "Schnucks Now" delivery in as fast as 30 minutes. 

Schnucks Now is a new online grocery shopping method, ideal for smaller orders. Customers can shop from an assortment of fresh groceries, pantry, household essentials, alcohol, meals, snacks and more for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes.

The service is available to customers via the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub.

Customers can place a Schnucks Now order by visiting schnucksnow.com. Delivery is available in all markets served by Schnucks.

Schnucks Now is available during regular store operating hours. There is a $10 minimum purchase on all Schnucks Now orders. Service charges do apply.

Through Nov. 18, 2022, first-time Schnucks Now customers who use the code

“SchnucksNow2022” will receive $5 off a $50 purchase.