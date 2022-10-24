Schnucks launches 30-minute delivery in all markets

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Schnucks, in partnership with Instacart, is introducing "Schnucks Now" delivery in as fast as 30 minutes.
Schnucks Now is a new online grocery shopping method, ideal for smaller orders. Customers can shop from an assortment of fresh groceries, pantry, household essentials, alcohol, meals, snacks and more for delivery in as fast as 30 minutes.
The service is available to customers via the Schnucks Rewards App and the Instacart Convenience Hub.
Customers can place a Schnucks Now order by visiting schnucksnow.com. Delivery is available in all markets served by Schnucks.
Schnucks Now is available during regular store operating hours. There is a $10 minimum purchase on all Schnucks Now orders. Service charges do apply.
Through Nov. 18, 2022, first-time Schnucks Now customers who use the code
“SchnucksNow2022” will receive $5 off a $50 purchase.