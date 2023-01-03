Schnucks expands Flexforce Employment option to more stores

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSIL) -- Schnucks announced it is expanding a Flexforce employment option to additional stores across the Midwest.
Schnuck Market Inc. is reporting they had a successful launch in their hometown area of St. Louis and they are now expanding the Flexforce employment option to locations in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.
Schnucks said in a news release, the Flexforce teammates can optimize their work schedules by selecting shifts and store locations that best fit their personal schedules while opportunities for growth and learning at a pace determined by the teammate.
“Much like rideshare and food delivery service employees, Flexforce teammates are able to seek and claim shifts at the time and location of their choosing,” Schnucks Vice President of Store Operations Stacy Brandt said. “The Flexforce employment option not only allows us to position our teammates for success, it helps us ensure we have the right people, in the right place, at the right time taking care of and serving our customers.”
One regional location included in the option is in Cape Girardeau.
For more store locations and information about this employment option, you can find that here.