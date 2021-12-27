Schnucks collects $125,000 for tornado victims

(WSIL) -- Schnuck Markets, Inc. and the American Red Cross announced that customers and the company donated $125,000 to support Midwest tornado victims.
Schnucks' week-long "Round up at the Register" campaign concluded on December 19 and allowed customers to choose to round up at their grocery purchase to the nearest dollar.
Schnucks customers donated more than $113,000 and a Schnucks' corporate donation brought the total to $125,000. All donations will go the American Red Cross to support the relief efforts.
“We thank our customers who, once again, demonstrated their generosity to not only help their neighbors next door but those hundreds of miles away who were impacted by the storms’ wrath,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Taking care of our communities and nourishing the lives of the residents who live in those communities is a priority for Schnucks, and our customers have shown time and again how important it is to them as well.”