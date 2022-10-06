Schirm USA advances to hiring phase

BENTON (WSIL) - Only a few months ago, Schirm USA held a ribbon cutting at their newly purchased Benton facility. On Thursday and Friday, they hold the first of several hiring events, readying a staff for their December launch.
Development of the Schirm USA property basically began the day following its ribbon cutting back in August. What were once bean fields are now clear, level, marked and ready for concrete, and the 70,000 square foot building that will rest there.
"I'm looking to have the existing building operational by December 1st," said Schirm USA CEO, Chad Kern. "I plan to have the new building operational by March 1st."
So, Schirm is taking the next step and hiring people to work these facilities.
"It's just getting the word out that, we're here, we're here to stay, and we're looking for some good people that want to work for a good, stable company, we have good benefits," explained Kern.
Schirm has arranged a hiring event for the first phase of finding employees.
The Schirm hiring event will take place Thursday and Friday, here at the Benton Municipal Airport, just off Du Quoin Street. Mantracon and Schirm will be on hand for the interview process.
Benton Area Economic Development Corporation's Director, Rick Linton has been on the ground floor of Schirm's move to Benton. He said, it's a definitely a local boost.
"It's just going to create so many jobs for Franklin County and the Benton area. We're just so excited to have them here," Linton said.
And, continued expansion and hiring is expected.
"This corporation is going to grow and grow... It's going to be 100 to 200 jobs in a few years," said Linton.
Between 7 and 8 people can expect to be hired during the two-day event. These jobs are for mid-level management. A larger hiring event is slated for just after the first of the year. You can find more information at Mantracon.org in the "employment opportunities" section.