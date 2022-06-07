Scattered strong storms possible again Wednesday

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered showers and storms are moving through the region this afternoon. A few have been on the strong side. Hazards include heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Keep an eye on the sky if you'll be getting out and about. Storm chances will begin to dwindle after sunset.
Wednesday's chance for storms still holds some uncertainties. There is a chance a large complex of storms moves through the region when many are heading to work, during the morning hours. However, whether this scenario plays out, is in question.
Regardless of whether these storms develop, scattered storms are likely during the afternoon. Much like the past couple days, heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will be the main threats. Nearly the entire viewing area is under a "slight" risk (level 2 of 5), stay weather aware.
Our front will finally push south by Thursday, bringing us a brief break from the active weather. More showers and storms return Friday.