Scattered storms through the weekend, keep an umbrella on standby

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Scattered strong storms have developed in southeast Missouri this afternoon. These storms will be similar to storms we see in the summer time. They will pulse up quickly, drop very heavy rain, lightning and some hail, before collapsing. As they collapse, strong winds are likely.
While storms will primarily be focused in southeast Missouri this afternoon, a few storms will be possible through the rest of area late tonight and into Saturday. Storms will be scattered and it will not be a wash out. If you have plans outdoors this weekend you may want to keep an umbrella on standby, but there will still be plenty of dry time.
Sunday will bring another chance for storms by the afternoon and evening, along a cold front. A few could be on the strong side, with lightning, hail and gusty winds. Stay weather aware if you plan to be out and about.
Temperatures will be above average through the weekend but a bit more comfortable. Afternoon highs will dip back into the low to mid 80s. Stay safe and have a wonderful weekend!