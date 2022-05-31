Scattered storms return Wednesday, followed by cooler temperatures

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The chance for storms will return tomorrow, followed by a cool down.
Quiet weather will stick around through the remainder of the evening with warm temperatures. Lows will dip down near 70 degrees. The chance for rain holds off until Wednesday.
A few isolated showers are possible through the morning, mostly in the western half of the region. Storms will become more scattered by the afternoon and evening ahead of our next cold front. Keep an umbrella on standby.
Afternoon high temperatures will climb back into the mid 80s Wednesday but the 70s make their return by the end of the week.