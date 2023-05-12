Scattered storms possible through the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It has been another warm and humid afternoon. The muggy air is making it feel very summer-like. Storm chances into the evening are small, but an isolated storm or two will be possible. Most will stay dry.
The weekend will bring more of the same. High temperatures will climb well above average, into the mid 80s. It will also stay very muggy, with dewpoints near 70 degrees.
Pop up storms will be possible each afternoon. Brief heavy rainfall and lightning will be the main threats. However, an isolated strong storm could bring small hail and gusty winds. Storms will be scattered, it won't be a washout.
A cold front will finally bring a break in the rain chances and humidity by early next week.