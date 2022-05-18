Scattered storms chances will stick around into the weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- We're seeing a break from the rain this afternoon, after an eventful morning. However, this evening an isolated storm or two could redevelop, primarily in the southern half of the region. Most will stay dry.
Thursday morning another isolated storm or two will be possible but it won't be the wash out we saw this morning. Thursday afternoon we will have to keep an eye on another chance for strong storms. A possible complex of storms will develop to our west, and then push into our region. These storms would bring another chance for gusty winds, hail, heavy rain and lightning. Timing looks to be between noon and 8PM.
Aside from the storms it'll be a muggy and warm afternoon. High temperatures will climb about 10 degrees above average, into the upper 80s.
Friday will bring dry but breezy, hot and muggy conditions.
Our next cold front will move in this weekend. Scattered showers and storms may impact some weekend plans.