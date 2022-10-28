Scattered showers will likely impact weekend trick-or-treating plans

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It's turned out to be another nice afternoon with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. The quiet weather will stick around overnight, with lows dipping down near 40 degrees by morning.
We will start to see some changes through the weekend. Much of the day Saturday will be dry, with highs topping out near 70 degrees. It will be the best day of the weekend, to accomplish any outdoor activities.
Our next storm system will begin pushing in from the southwest Saturday evening. This will bring rain into our southern counties first, which will then spread northeast across the entire area overnight. For many, the rain will hold off until after midnight.
Widespread rain is expected through Sunday morning. By the afternoon it will become more scattered. However, showers are still likely.
A few isolated showers could linger into Halloween morning (Monday), but there is some good news! It is expected to clear by the afternoon and evening, just in time for trick-or-treating.