Scattered showers through the rest of Thanksgiving -- tracking weekend system

WSIL (Carterville) -- The Thanksgiving turkey is the driest part of today's forecast. Scattered showers are continuing to move through the region. This won't produce large rain totals or anything severe, just a rainy evening. Temperatures are right at average for this time of the year with highs in the low 50s.
Rainfall amounts from this system are expected to range from a quarter to half inch in southeast Missouri, to less than a tenth of an inch in southwest Indiana into the Pennyrile region of west Kentucky.
If you plan to get some door-busting deals late tonight bring your raincoat. Overnight showers will shift from scattered to isolated before clearing in the early morning hours. A few clouds will linger until lunch time tomorrow. Lows overnight above average in the upper 30s.
Tomorrow is looking much clearer than models earlier in the week were suggesting. If you're looking for a day to put up some outdoor decor tomorrow is it. Skies will be clearing throughout the day with highs staying warm in the low 50s.
We're keeping an eye on the next chance of showers which is expected to arrive in the second half of the day Saturday.
We are still struggling with drought across the region and the next few showers should help at least a bit. Make sure you have the Storm Track 3 app to keep up with all the rain.